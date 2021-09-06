The floods are coming

Dear Editor,

In many places around the world there are reports of unprecedented bad weather. On Wednesday, September 1, Central Park and Newark, New Jersey, each saw more than three inches of rain in one hour — the most ever recorded in an hour there, as reported by NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins.

According to the United States National Weather Service, the daily rainfall total at Central Park was 7.13 inches Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 3.84 inches set in 1927. Newark, New Jersey, logged 8.41 inches of rain, surpassing its record of 2.22 inches in 1959.

There is a feeling in Trinidad and Tobago that such severe weather cannot pass here.

While writing this, there is a major storm in the Atlantic that is quickly developing into a hurricane. Larry is its name and it is already forecasted to proceed north and far away from Trinidad and Tobago. Consequently, the feeling of protection from God continues to lead us to be complacent. It must be noted, however, that there are spin-offs from Larry that can have a major effect on the weather in Trinidad and Tobago.

Port of Spain floods after only one hour of heavy rain, landslips are common in areas along the northern range, and places like Moruga and Rio Claro after moderate rainfall. On our hills from Carenage to Arima there are unplanned housing with structures dangerously perched on stilts. One can only imagine the disaster that is possible on these hills if they were subjected to three hours of heavy rainfall like that experienced in other parts of the world this year.

It is not a matter of if, but when, we get this level of heavy rainfall. Our watercourses are still not cleared. The Diego Martin River in Westmoorings have debris building into mounds of small islands at the area before and after the bridge. The same level of neglect and unpreparedness is prevalent throughout our watercourses.

There is still no effort to put in place a modern emergency broadcast system. No effort is made to put in place an evacuation plan for our cities. There are not well-stocked, published shelters that are known to the general population. There is no widespread distribution of sandbags to people in flood-prone areas. There is no deployment of heavy equipment throughout communities that are vulnerable to the negative effects of heavy rainfall.

The reality is that, once again, despite the prevalence of qualified personnel willing and able to manage critical organisations like the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), we continue to fill those positions with political appointees.

A word to the wise, if you are aware that the Government is not prepared to do what is necessary to prepare for heavy rainfall. Do so for yourself and your family.

Steve Alvarez

bilcoa@hotmail.com