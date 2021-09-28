The good ought not to suffer for the...

Dear Editor,

As the country struggles through the most difficult time in its recent history, the valiant efforts of the Ministry of Health and the front-line workers have been flushed down the drain by some Jamaicans.

The COVID-19-positive cases have been riding the waves like a surfer on a windy day. There has been variant after variant to counter the different vaccines that scientists pop out. Yet people continue to breach the COVID-19 protocols in the public domain by not wearing masks, refusing to be sanitised, not social distancing, etc.

The frustration created by the protocols has led to bus and taxi drivers returning to the carnival-like atmosphere of packing their vehicles to maximise earnings.

The Government is, increasingly, being seen by the masses as biased for searching for, and prosecuting the ghetto chicken back partygoers, while turning a blind eye to the shrimp cocktail uptown parties that toast to no-movement days.

Jamaica is known for having the most churches per square mile and taking heed to the words of grandmothers who seem to have a proverb for all situations. The uptown folks would be told that, “Wha good fi di goose is good fi di gander”, and for the downtown 'peeps' they would advise, “Puss and dog nuh hav di same luck”, while the Government would be admonished with “Wha di goat duh di kid falla.”

It makes no sense for some people to be denying themselves – making sacrifices in these unprecedented times – while others openly squeeze the life out of our already-pressured health-care system with their selfish behaviour.

The pandemic is no respecter of persons and so, too, should be treated the punishment for breaching of protocols. We live in an interwoven society and the actions of one, despite their colour, status, religion, or political affiliation, will affect us all.

We all want to go outside, gather, hug, party, and live as normal, but we can't because the times are abnormal. So let us ease the burden on our health-care system and remember the words of granny: “Yuh pred yuh bed haad, yu haffi liddung pan it haad.”

Hezekan Bolton

