The hypocrisy of a nation

The hypocrisy of a nationFriday, May 07, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Just a few weeks ago the news of the physical abuse of a 31-year-old woman allegedly by a Member of Parliament (MP) was all over the airwaves and print media. The many so-called civil society groups and business interests were calling for him to be removed. When that was pointed out as not feasible, they called for his resignation.
Fast-forward a couple of days and a spate of rapes/abuses have gripped the island's attention, with a 13-year-old girl being raped and buggered and a 5-year-old boy was also buggered. There is not a peep out of any of these many groups that were on the MP. Nothing from the Church. Nothing!
Where is the energy that was channelled into condemning the MP? Where has all the self-righteous outrage gone? Why is it that an alleged beating of a woman gets more attention than the rape of kids? Is it because the MP situation has a potential by-election?
The hypocrisy of this nation is breathtaking, as it suggests that the lives and futures of certain people, like our children, are of lesser importance than the political fortunes of one individual or group.
The sad thing is that this has been so for a very long time in Jamaica. Voices are at fever pitch when things affect a certain class of people, or when there is profit of whatever sort to be had from a particular matter.
I am still waiting on Mark Golding to raise a private member's motion about this. Still waiting on Donna Scott-Mottley to break with her colleagues on this matter and condemn it. Still waiting on the Church to condemn the acts against the children. They did it for the MP's allegations, why not now? No wonder the majority of Jamaicans stay away from the political process. It's these acts of unbridled hypocrisy why so many people are cynical of both politics and these so-called civil society groups.
Fabian Lewis
tyronelewis272@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy