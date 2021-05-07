The hypocrisy of a nation

Dear Editor,

Just a few weeks ago the news of the physical abuse of a 31-year-old woman allegedly by a Member of Parliament (MP) was all over the airwaves and print media. The many so-called civil society groups and business interests were calling for him to be removed. When that was pointed out as not feasible, they called for his resignation.

Fast-forward a couple of days and a spate of rapes/abuses have gripped the island's attention, with a 13-year-old girl being raped and buggered and a 5-year-old boy was also buggered. There is not a peep out of any of these many groups that were on the MP. Nothing from the Church. Nothing!

Where is the energy that was channelled into condemning the MP? Where has all the self-righteous outrage gone? Why is it that an alleged beating of a woman gets more attention than the rape of kids? Is it because the MP situation has a potential by-election?

The hypocrisy of this nation is breathtaking, as it suggests that the lives and futures of certain people, like our children, are of lesser importance than the political fortunes of one individual or group.

The sad thing is that this has been so for a very long time in Jamaica. Voices are at fever pitch when things affect a certain class of people, or when there is profit of whatever sort to be had from a particular matter.

I am still waiting on Mark Golding to raise a private member's motion about this. Still waiting on Donna Scott-Mottley to break with her colleagues on this matter and condemn it. Still waiting on the Church to condemn the acts against the children. They did it for the MP's allegations, why not now? No wonder the majority of Jamaicans stay away from the political process. It's these acts of unbridled hypocrisy why so many people are cynical of both politics and these so-called civil society groups.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com