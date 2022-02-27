The inevitability of reoffending

The recent proclama tion by former Firearm Licencing Authority (FLA) board member Dennis Meadows that he approved a firearm permit for an ex-convict on the grounds that he believes that convicted persons should be given a second chance, opens the floor for a debate on a number of issues.

As a practitioner in the field of criminal justice, I welcome any discussion on issues that speak to the debacle of that segment of our society, who have to live in Jamaica after serving a sentence for a criminal offence. This is without taking a position on Mr Meadows' actions one way or the other. That is for another article when I have all the facts.

So, should convicted persons be allowed a firearm permit after being convicted for a criminal offence?

I don't think there should be any hard and fast policy. Not every crime demonstrates the propensity for violence. Take, for example, someone who loses control of a motor vehicle because a wasp flies into that vehicle, and the driver's reaction results in the vehicle running over a pedestrian.

He is guilty of motor vehicle manslaughter and may go to prison if he cannot pay the fine. But is he a criminal in the behavioural sense of the word? Legally he definitely is, but behaviourally not necessarily. Does this mean that he should be barred from defending himself or his family? I don't think so.

But I am an unapologetic supporter of the right of everyone to bear arms, as long as he or she poses no threat to society.

Issue number two: Do we currently have an actual programme in place to reintroduce convicted persons to society in Jamaica?

The current recidivism statistic speaks to 40 per cent reoffending. That is the ones they catch and actually charge. I don't think that includes the ones that are killed and their crimes cleared up posthumously, nor the ones that avoid being rearrested but are still on wanted lists.

Then there are the ones that the intelligence community report is committing offences but are not leaving evidence that could be used for the purpose of criminal prosecution.

My opinion is that reoffending is over 80 per cent and gang members about 99 per cent.

I also have to say that any gang member convicted of a violent crime is almost forced to continue where he left off. Why? Let me explain.

Most gang members don't have engineering degrees to fall back on. In fact, they barely have spirit level, much less CSEC or GCE 'O' level.

To begin with, they return to their community, among the same friends, with whom they were committing offences. Then there are the enemies that have not gone anywhere.

So let us look at job opportunities? They are barred from the police force, army and the security industry. Understandably so. However, they are also barred from the civil service. These are the largest employers in the country.

Well, there is the private sector. Actually, no there is not. Most large employers such as the fast food industry do background checks that bar their entry. You see where I'm going with this. It gets worse. This practice and prejudice extends to persons who are deported, even for overstaying.

Now I am no advocate for criminal rights. But I am a pragmatist. If you do not plan to give them any route to survive then do not release them. Allowing them to leave prison and reoffend by force is illogical, and frankly, quite dangerous to the rest of us.

The problem is, there is no plan. So let us make one – create guaranteed employment by releasing them earlier than mandated, in a halfway concept.

They are mandated to wear ankle bracelets and are barred from their community as part of the early release deal.

Provide employment in factories that make Government required products such as licence plates or paper products. At this point they are functioning and earning before being sent back to their gang; oops! I meant community.

Provide barracks for them to live in. They are free to leave but cannot return to their community until the mandated period is completed. Lastly, leave the option to remain, open to them. After all, this is a job, one they can earn from.

There is, of course, the option of keeping them for a few decades once convicted. And I have no issue with that either. But the continued stream of released men to provide much needed killers to the gang network is not a plan. Unless we plan to keep the gang membership as high as possible.

Let us not ignore that the convicts are kept like animals, treated like animals and cultured to be hostile and brutal.

Nobody can be reformed in that environment. You learn to be a predator and accept that you are prey.

That alone should prevent uncontrolled movement once released.

None of what I am saying is new. These systems exist elsewhere. Will they still reoffend? Some will, but at least we tried. And guess what? Some will not.

If it reduces one killer, it's a better plan.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com