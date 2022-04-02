The JFF must now think carefully

Six months ago, even after defeats to Mexico and Panama — the latter an especially humiliating 0-3 loss at the National Stadium — this newspaper remained optimistic that Jamaica's Reggae Boyz could have qualified for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

As it turned out, most things went wrong. The Qatar dream evaporated long before Jamaica completed their Concacaf qualifiers on a winning note, beating Honduras 2-1 at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

Such is the fast-moving nature of life that for most Jamaican football lovers the pain of their country's elimination is now a fading memory, with eager attention now turned to the actual contenders for arguably the most valued trophy in sport.

For the first time in Fifa World Cup history, the showpiece event will take place late in the calendar year — November/December. That's because of excessively high temperatures during the summer months in Qatar, a Persian Gulf country which includes a fringe of the great Arabian Desert.

Incredibly, European champions and four-time World Cup winners Italy will be absent for a second-straight World Cup — eliminated by North Macedonia in qualifying play-offs. Italy's conquerors were subsequently knocked out by Portugal. Other notable absentees include Nigeria, Egypt, and Colombia.

Yesterday's World Cup draw has left tongues wagging. Can France become only the second team ever to successfully defend their title? Will much favoured Brazil — so imperious in South American qualifiers — return to World Cup glory? And what of Spain and Germany drawn together in Group E, or Argentina in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia?

Jamaicans and all football fans in Concacaf will watch with interest the performance of their representative teams, all of whom impressed during the qualifying campaign. Canada, Mexico, and the United States qualified automatically while fast-improving Costa Rica will fancy their chances in a play-off against New Zealand to decide one of the last three qualifiers.

At the local level, a decision on whether interim national coach Mr Paul Hall should continue in his job would surely have been taken long before the World Cup, given that the Concacaf Nations League opens in June.

Mr Hall, a hero of Jamaica's 1998 World Cup qualifying campaign, replaced the iconic Mr Theodore Whitmore — the latter paying the price for the national team's below-par performances — last December.

Against Honduras on Wednesday, Mr Hall was actually tasting his first victory as interim coach in what was his sixth qualifying game as coach. He has made it very clear that he wants to keep his job. He is obviously aiming for success but intriguingly, he also wants to establish a uniform, recognisable style of play for Jamaican football.

On the evidence so far, Mr Hall is clearly intent on having his team play a pleasing, possession-based style. Even in freezing temperatures in Toronto, Canada, last Sunday in a 0-4 loss with a baying home crowd creating an intimidating atmosphere, the Jamaican players were striving to keep the ball on the ground and constructively build.

The custodians of our football, the Jamaica Football Federation, must now contemplate with great care whether Mr Hall is the right man as national coach. We wish them well.