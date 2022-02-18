The lost generation

Dear Editor,

I recall looking at one young man attending a funeral for one of his comrades that was killed by another gang. He was filled with anger and bravado, standing with a stoic facial expression. While looking at him, I saw so much.

I saw a youth who had endured a childhood void of love, living in a broken home with no sense of direction. I saw gang activity being forced upon him because there was no avenue for escape. And I saw a frightened teenager wondering when his time to pass on will come, the way his comrade's did.

As his friends performed gun salutes and celebrated the passing of yet another member, I wondered about a generation lost.

Oh, how we have failed our children — from the lack of quality early education to the absence of State supervision.

Who cares that our young men of school age spend their days on the block working for their gang leaders or at traffic intersections attempting to clean the windscreens of cars? Our truancy laws are still on the books, aren't they? Who is asking the question: Why are you not at school?

Where are the social workers that ought to be visiting the homes of our nation's children to ensure that they have access to a good meal, school supplies, and are protected from abuse?

I recall that one of the reasons the football team of which I am a member was very successful over a period of time was due not only to good coaching, but because healthy meals were provided every day to our players. When we could no longer afford it, the standards fell.

Many of our children are in a cycle of neglect — poor health care, lack of education, as well as abuse by parents, guardians, peers, and the authorities. Consequently, these children turn to gangs which make them feel protected and empowered by giving them guns. And they also feel a sense of belonging because they are a part of a group.

In the meantime, the State, while abdicating its responsibility to our children, seeks ways to incarcerate and punish these unfortunate young men and women.

Darkness is always present, even on the brightest day; if one were to shut out the light, darkness appears. One does not have to turn on the darkness. That is how it is with evil, crime, and wickedness. The evil forces of pain and disorder are always present and unless there is a structured effort to turn on the light of love, responsibility, compassion, and care evil will prevail.

We may have already lost this generation, but it is not too late to care again for our youth. We have to offer a viable alternative to criminal and gang activity. We must ensure that every child goes to school and hold parents responsible for their absence.

We must be stern while showing compassion.

We have a generation to save from the cycle of despair.

Steve Alvarez

bilcoa@hotmail.com