The matter of gay rights

The matter of gay rightsWednesday, July 07, 2021
Dear Editor,
The Hungarian Government is presently facing a diplomatic debacle over its recent, constitutionally ratified decision to make it illegal for educational facilities to teach or introduce homosexual-based alternatives to the typical family structures to its under-18 children.
The “hypocrisy”, as the Hungarian foreign minister calls the other European Union members' vehement objection to the said Hungarian law, is a most vicious evil, and perhaps the most formidable threat to any kingdom, including the Lord's.
Although we are mere spectators to this row, we have to start our own deliberations about the matter, for it has shown itself on our shores before, with volunteer organisations, and shall come again.
Andre O Sheppy
astrangely@outlook.com
