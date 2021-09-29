The mentally ill can no longer be overlooked

Dear Editor,

The recent incident in Linstead, St Catherine, in which a mentally ill man, Alwayne Shakespeare, used a stone to fatally wound Detective Constable Paul Gordon, and the subsequent killing of Shakespeare by the police disturbs me.

It highlights the need for greater effort and care from the State, as well as the citizenry, towards the community of the mentally ill, especially those living on the streets.

My heart goes out to the families of both victims. The entire situation is unfortunate, but I can't help observing the scant regard we pay to mental illness and those of us who are afflicted.

I know many people are now blaming the police and the mental health department for a lack of response, but the truth is that, in many cases, neither the police nor the mental health department has the resources to adequately cater to the challenges posed by mentally ill people on the streets.

As a society we have failed the community of the mentally ill. Many of whom are expressing outrage over this unfortunate incident are doing so only from the standpoint of the loss of the policeman. Not many of us stop to consider that, had this 25-year-old man received the treatment and help he so desperately needed, this tragedy may have been avoided.

However, if we follow the comments on social media, the vast majority of the society perceives mentally ill people as nothing more than the rectum of society.

Any civilised and self-respecting society that is serious about law and order, and safety and human dignity, must care for those who can't help themselves. Alwayne Shakepeare was one of those people.

The tragic outcome of this case, and others in the past, highlights the need to get the mentally ill off the streets and direct them to appropriate care. As a society, we have to accept that they cannot care for themselves and will eventually experience psychotic episodes which will cause some to act aggressively and violently. Their presence on the streets also stains the aesthetic appeal of our township and casts a shadow over our collective commitment towards a compassionate and caring society.

The Government has a responsibility to protect and care for all its citizens, including the mentally ill. We need to put systems in place that, at the very minimum, provide them with medication on a regular basis.

If the Government does not lead from the front, no one will follow.

I am, therefore, appealing to the Ministry of Health to partner with the private sector and community-based organisations to work out a long-term solution to control and care for all mentally ill people, especially those on the streets.

As a mentally ill person myself, I am very concerned and disturbed by the all too frequent tragic outcomes when there is conflict between the mentally ill and law enforcement or the general public.

Let us show that we are civilised people and help to repair the broken lives of the mentally ill. Let us protect the general public from the pitfalls of having mentally ill people, who are non-compliant with medication, roam the streets.

On behalf of the community of the mentally ill I wish to express profound regret to the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the family of Constable Paul Gordon for an unfortunate tragedy that need not to have happened. May I also extend condolence to the family of Alwayne Shakespeare, who lost his life at the hands of the police.

I am calling on you, Minister Tufton, to lead the way in ensuring that the resources and leadership are provided to help prevent a repeat of this heart-rending tragedy. The word is always love.

Andre Wellington

Christiana, Manchester

andrewellington344@yahoo.com