The most challenging Olympics ever

As we approach the Tokyo Olympics it's hard not to be in awe of the Japanese authorities.

Let's consider the context: The world is struggling to cope with the worst health crisis in modern history, with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic being compared to the Spanish flu of 1918-20, which killed upwards of 20 million people.

Up to yesterday, the current pandemic is said to have taken close to four million lives globally in the last year and a half. All told, close to 184 million people are said to have been infected.

Japan has not been as badly affected as many other countries in the developed world. But even so, that country, with a population of 126 million, has reported over 800,000 cases of the coronavirus to date, and close to 15,000 deaths.

Many readers will recall that the Tokyo Olympics was actually postponed from last year because of the threat posed by the virus.

Not unexpectedly, a large segment of the Japanese population, and many among its scientific and medical community, are opposed to hosting the Games.

Up to the start of the Olympic torch relay in late March polls were reportedly showing a large majority of Japanese people wanting the Games scrapped or postponed yet again.

Back then, we related the story in this space of a man shouting at the formal start of the torch run, “You must be joking… Everyone knows we can't have the Olympics.”

In more recent times, opposition is said to have dwindled to some extent, but remains significant.

Curiously, for a country routinely considered among the world's richest and most organised, the antivirus vaccination programme has gone slowly, reportedly because of bottlenecks in the distribution system. To date only about seven per cent of Japanese are said to be fully vaccinated. Yet, through it all, Japan's Government, together with its partners in the Olympic movement, nationally and globally, have insisted that the Games will go on.

Money already spent — amounting to billions of US dollars — may well be responsible for the iron will on display in this matter, as, when completed, the Games will cost in excess of US$15 billion.

Without doubt, the task ahead for Japan and Games organisers is monumental. But, as can be seen in the sports pages of today's edition, every perceived 'i' is being dotted and 't' crossed in a bid to ensure safety.

It's anticipated that approximately 10,500 athletes will take part in the Tokyo Olympics. That's not counting coaches, back-room staff, officials, and journalists — amounting to thousands more.

Months ago, organisers declared there would be no spectators from overseas. There are still plans for limited numbers of local spectators to attend the Games, subject to strict safety protocols. But a recent spike of virus cases in Tokyo means even locals may be barred.

Whatever happens these Tokyo Games will almost certainly be remembered as the most challenging to organise and host.

Should it go according to plan, we dare to suggest that the Japanese people and their leaders will be the biggest heroes of all.