Dear Editor,

What greater gift could there be for the people of Jamaica as the country celebrates its 60th anniversary than for the Government of Jamaica to rename the parish of St Ann the parish of Bob Marley in honour of Marley's contribution to nation-building and his involuntary role as ambassador of no mean order for Jamaica on the world stage.

I certainly cannot think of a more fitting gift to the nation at this time in its history.

This would definitely be a master stroke in my view — just what the doctor ordered at this juncture.

Should it become a reality, I would equate this rebranding of St Ann to that of a spacecraft in full flight and the captain of the craft engages its booster rocket to take the craft out of its present orbit to greater heights.

The nation would be grateful, really overjoyed.

Of note, the parish of St Ann was named after Ann Hyde, wife of James, the then king of England. It was the custom at that time for parishes to be given names of monarchs.

So much has been said, so much has been written, yet things remain the same.

Let's be bold and break this cycle. Let's recall our heroes and engrave their names in Jamaica's history.

Dalagalish Henry Sr

dalgalishja@gmail.com