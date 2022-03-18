The plight of the coloured in Europe

Dear Editor,

The Russia-Ukraine conflict should serve as the latest reminder to people of colour that Europeans would be quite content to enjoy their European motherland without the conspicuous and unwelcomed presence of people of colour.

This message was clearly conveyed in 2015 when Syrian and African refugees attempted to enter European land space. They were met with barbed wire, border crackdowns, and official statements from European leaders that Europe did not have any space for Syrian and African citizens fleeing their countries.

By now, most of us who follow the news would be aware that African, Caribbean, and Indian citizens residing in Ukraine have had some challenges getting out of Ukraine and into countries bordering Ukraine. The media spotlight coupled with appeals from the United Nations and the African Union seems to have impacted positively on the situation and many people of colour have been able to cross over into neighbouring countries.

Not only were people of colour initially barred from entering transport out of Ukraine, but many were forced to walk long distances to neighbouring borders only to be refused entry. Some Africans reported that they were forced to travel from the Polish border to the Hungarian border after being denied entry into Poland.

It is ironic that the same Europeans who went into Africa and kidnapped Africans, forcing them into a life of inhumane bondage, are now so reluctant to allow Africans to enter countries that were built by the blood, sweat, and tears of enslaved Africans and other people of colour.

The only people of colour who have been embraced wholeheartedly by Europeans were enslaved Africans, who helped to create fortunes in Europe.

The penchant of Africans and other people of colour for things European clearly reveal the extent of our denial. Caucasians in Europe and North and South America have almost exhausted every dirty trick in the book to rid themselves of the presence of people of colour.

Get a caucasian Argentinean man drunk and ask him how Argentina got rid of its black population. Visit the favelas in Brazil and observe first-hand the state violence practised on Afro Brazilians.

The whole world knows that the United States, England, France, Spain, and Germany have a love-hate relationship with people of colour, with a greater emphasis on the hate aspect.

The Ukrainian situation completes the picture and reminds us that the rest of Europe is not exactly the most hospitable place for blacks and Indians. The Caribbean, Africa, and many of the Pacific Islands continue to be the safest places for blacks and other people of colour. The sooner we awake to this reality the better it will be for the global coloured collective.

Lenrod Nzulu Baraka

f ounder of Afro-Caribbean Spiritual Teaching Center

