The real killers

The real killersTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The top six leading causes of deaths in the United States of America in 2020, according to a CNBC report, were :
1) Heart disease — 690,882 deaths
2) Cancer — 598,932 deaths
3) COVID-19 — 345,323 deaths
4) Unintentional injuries — 192,176 deaths
5) Strokes — 159,050 deaths
6) Chronic respiratory diseases — 151,637 deaths
So, COVID-19 wasn't the leading cause of deaths in America last year.
I would like to know the top six leading causes of deaths in Jamaica by the numbers.
Last year ended with 303 COVID-19 deaths, compared to 1,301 murdered in 2020.
Like homicides, clearly heart disease, cancer, strokes and chronic respiratory diseases were ahead of COVID-19 deaths.
Of course, the pandemic is real, but my question is why really all this fearmongering? Why try to wreck a nation economy by having lockdowns that just don't work.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
