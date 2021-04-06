The real killers

Dear Editor,

The top six leading causes of deaths in the United States of America in 2020, according to a CNBC report, were :

1) Heart disease — 690,882 deaths

2) Cancer — 598,932 deaths

3) COVID-19 — 345,323 deaths

4) Unintentional injuries — 192,176 deaths

5) Strokes — 159,050 deaths

6) Chronic respiratory diseases — 151,637 deaths

So, COVID-19 wasn't the leading cause of deaths in America last year.

I would like to know the top six leading causes of deaths in Jamaica by the numbers.

Last year ended with 303 COVID-19 deaths, compared to 1,301 murdered in 2020.

Like homicides, clearly heart disease, cancer, strokes and chronic respiratory diseases were ahead of COVID-19 deaths.

Of course, the pandemic is real, but my question is why really all this fearmongering? Why try to wreck a nation economy by having lockdowns that just don't work.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com