The Red Dragon is lurking

The Red Dragon is lurkingThursday, March 10, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
The response of Western nations to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been sound and well-thought-out, so far. Their political overtures to Ukraine, not so much.
Offering Ukraine membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the EU now only shows their lack of foresight and imagination. It is like offering a woman who is being raped protection from being raped.
Ukraine is being raped, repossessed, and manipulated by Russian forces, and the Western allies can't do a thing about it.
Embargoes and seizing the international assets of Russian oligarchs all seem reasonable, but embargoes work only when those being embargoed have nowhere to go or do business. And why take possession of items that must be returned at a later date? Image and political theatre. That is all.
Ukraine will eventually fall and over a million Ukrainians will leave their homeland, some for good.
Russia will get what it needs — a conquest of historic proportions.
Russia and its new ally China will develop greater and deeper economic and political relationships, bypassing the West's economic systems and possibly establishing their own.
Many governments, as well as private organisations are separating themselves from Russia at their own peril. The more Russia is isolated, the closer it will become to its neighbour to the south.
Imagine if China and Russia withhold all supplies of natural resources, petroleum, and the many items the West has got used to receiving. Imagine.
Furthermore, what if Russia and China can pressure or influence India into a new economic-political alliance? Everything is on the table for a people under siege. Just ask the Ukrainians.
Steven Kaszab
Bradford, Ontario
skaszab@yahoo.ca
