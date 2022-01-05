The repugnance of Mark Golding's 'likkle bwoy' comment

The repugnance of Mark Golding's 'likkle bwoy' commentWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
The Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown is correct in stating that Mark Golding, the president of the People's National Party (PNP), “breached accepted political behaviour” when he called Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Chairman Robert Montague “likkle bwoy”.
In calling Montague a little boy, Golding appears to be calling upon the vestigial practice of white plantation masters who would call grown black men “boy” with impunity. This was done to castrate their selfhood and demean their dignity in order to reinforce the master-slave relationship.
Of course, Golding is not aware that he did anything wrong. How could he?
Those who come out of the loins of white privilege may still believe that they have some natural right to disrespect black people.
In censuring Golding for calling Montague a likkle bwoy, the political ombudsman recognised not only the repugnant disrespect of Golding to Montague, but also the utter disrespect Golding showed to all black men whose ancestors have been called bwoys or likkle bwoys by privileged white and brown masters.
Those days are done.
For Golding's information, Montague is not a likkle bwoy. He is a man.
Garnett Weir
gtw_jam@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy