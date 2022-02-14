The security forces need all possible help, but...

This newspaper has argued consistently for a united, consensus-driven approach to fighting crime, cutting across political party lines.

Also, we believe that community leadership training and organisation, alongside local-level socio-economic upliftment programmes should be part of a comprehensive approach to marginalising criminals.

Lest we be considered naive, we know too that the enforcement aspect of crime-fighting cannot be ignored or downplayed in any way.

In that regard we welcome the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, which will introduce harsher penalties for offences connected to the illicit trade, manufacture, stockpiling, possession, and use of illegal guns.

The Bill tabled in Parliament last Thursday proposes, among other penalties, a 15-year minimum sentence for a person convicted of possession of an illegal gun — previously left to the discretion of a judge — and that the maximum sentence of life imprisonment remain.

Obviously, increased penalties place even greater burden on the police to investigate very thoroughly before bringing charges; and, also on the courts to ensure that people who are innocently caught up in a criminal web are protected.

We note that the Bill, allied to the already announced thrust to “get every illegal gun”, will go before a joint select committee of Parliament. We look forward to resulting developments. Like National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, we expect that such will be the effect of stronger legislation that many current illegal gun holders will choose to turn in their weapons.

For sustainable benefits there will have to be increased vigilance on Jamaica's porous borders and points of entry to minimise, if not eliminate, illegal weapons inflow. Also, diplomatic efforts by Jamaica and its neighbours in Caricom and beyond to get the United States to pay greater attention to the outflow of illegal weaponry from that country should gather greater momentum.

At the broader anti-crime level, we watch to see how effectively a new anti-gang task force involving a partnership of police and army works.

Beyond that, we are intrigued by suggestions that the badly undermanned and under-resourced anti-crime apparatus be beefed up with more formalised, active support from licensed gun holders and security personnel.

Retired Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr Newton Amos, who is aspiring to be a parliamentarian representing the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), wants “Every single person who owns a [licensed] firearm [to] be part of the police intelligence architecture.”

Said Mr Amos: “This must be a prerequisite; if you are not going to be a part of it (the anti-crime fight), you can't get the firearm.”

And, we are told that security companies KingAlarm and Guardsman Group are urging the Government to tap into the private security industry to enhance crime-fighting.

As has been suggested there would have to be legislative changes to allow ordinary firearm holders and security personnel to be empowered, perhaps as district constables or some similar category.

Remuneration would need to be considered. Crucially, there must be appropriate training.

The elephant in the room is vigilantism. That must be prevented at all costs. The society can ill afford anyone feeling he/she has the power to act as judge, jury, and/or executioner.