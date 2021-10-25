The shock, the horror, the cults

Dear Editor,

In 2009 a group of five women came to my late husband Bishop Dr Joseph Ade-Gold to enquire about the church they had joined in Montego Bay and the activities that were going on there. He explained to them the signs of a cult and that they should have nothing to do with such a church. And we prayed that God would expose those that operate as such.

Last Sunday my church prayed intensely against this, as well as the abductions in St Thomas and I heard God say, “throat slashing”. I mentioned it and we prayed. To my shock, as we ended service I became aware of the Montego Bay episode. God, help us!

Now that the worst has taken place, it behooves me to provide information to those who are ignorant about how to identify a cult so they can be enlightened, delivered, and set free:

1) Absolute obedience and devotion to the leader is required, rather than to the word of God (Colossians 2:16-23).

2) Instructions of the leader are to be obeyed and refusal is punishable by humiliation, flogging, sex ritual, death, etc.

3) Donations are demanded, which can be money, land, human body or soul, bank account, life insurance, etc.

4) Ties between married spouses, family members, and close associates are severed to clear the way for individuals to become members of the “church”.

5) People are encouraged to resign from their jobs or give up their source of livelihood to show total submission to the leader.

6) Members are initiated with blood, communion, special marks on the body or body openings (chakras), secret names, or mantras.

7) Members are made to wear particular clothing or adornments, and questionable titles, which do not conform with the word of God, are used.

8) Worship sessions are held at undisclosed locations or are not open to the public, only members.

9) Teachings cannot withstand scrutiny, are false and deceptive, and erroneous interpretations of the Bible are used to create fear and make threats.

10) Members are manipulated for gain and submission.

11) Other Bible-believing churches are condemned.

12) Fasting and praying are done in the name of the leader(s).

The Bible says, they have a “form of godliness but deny the power thereof, from such turn away” (2 Timothy 3:5-7) and expose the work of darkness (Ephesians 5:11-13; 2 Corinthians 6:14-17).

I now invite the members of the public to the Caribbean Generals of Intercessors Conference under the theme 'Empowered to Possess My Possession' on October 30 to pray for the reclamation of our nation, families, organisations, churches, and individuals from the hand of cults and the occult.

Grace Ade-Gold

Founder and Bishop, Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

graceadegold@gmail.com