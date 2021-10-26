The sinister works of men

Dear Editor,

The older some people get the wiser you think they will become.

The more history there is to inform us the more sophisticated folly becomes.

The incident in Montego Bay two weekends ago is reminiscent of the 1978 infamous Jim Jones massacre in Guyana, when the Peoples Temple leader instructed all members living in the Guyana compound to commit an act of “revolutionary suicide”.

Over 900 people were killed in the Jonestown massacre, and only God knows what would have happened at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries if it were not for the quick intervention of law enforcement officials.

It's a chilling saga that has left civil society confused about the insidious effect of religion on the psyche of its followers. Little wonder Karl Marx characterises religion as “the opiate of the masses”. I am now processing this statement and I really believe that such a phrase is worthy of reflection.

I have been a student of world religions and, having embraced Christianity in general, and Seventh-day Adventism in particular, I have come to embrace the Bible as my rule of faith and conduct. I approach scripture not seeking to find support for my philosophy, but to allow scripture to inform me as to what God's will is for my life. And, when I discover biblical truth, I allow it to transform my life.

I am alarmed at how some preachers prostitute scripture for self-gratification and are quick to misrepresent the holy canons.

It is perplexing that, in 2021, in the midst of an educational revolution and a renaissance of learning, we should learn of such uncivil, barbaric, bizarre, evil acts being carried out in the name of religion. This sure is a reflection of the high level of biblical illiteracy that exists in the land.

Besides, it shows the exploitative nature of religion. Through charisma, the art of manipulation, and false, far-fetched promises, many have been lured into a state of vulnerability to cruelty and exploitation.

The ancient prophet Hosea's words ring true: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” The gullibility of those not rooted in biblical doctrine is not unique to Kevin Smith's pathways to destruction.

During this period of the novel coronavirus pandemic it has become clear how people will barter truth for errors, science for speculation, and sense for nonsense.

Faith leaders who attract people to themselves and not to the saviour of the world are, in my book, suspects of evil and should be under the radar of law enforcement officers.

Burnett Robinson

Blpprob@aol.com