The ticking clock is a time bombThursday, March 03, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
Ladies and gentlemen of the media, the General Assembly has spoken. As secretary general, it is my duty to stand by this resolution and be guided by its call.
The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine — now. Silence the guns — now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy — now.
The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the UN Charter.
We don't have a moment to lose.
The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see. But, as bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb.
I am also deeply concerned with its potential consequences for regional and global peace and security and a world struggling to recover from COVID-19.
Today's resolution reflects a central truth. The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.
This same truth was clear in the rapid mobilisation of funds for our life-saving humanitarian operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
Our global flash appeal was met with record generosity. I am deeply grateful to donors for their support. With that funding in hand we'll be able to scale up the delivery of vital medical and health supplies, food, safe drinking water, shelter and protection.
Looking ahead, I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace.
People in Ukraine desperately need peace. And people around the world demand it.
António Guterres
Secretary General
United Nations
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy