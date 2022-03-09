They will never be the same

Dear Editor,

So our young people, or most of them, have returned home — at long last and safely. (I really hope that the story of Victoria and her mistress will have a happy ending).

I have made a few observations as this saga has unfolded.

Firstly, it is most unfortunate that some commentators on social media have not been charitable. “Ah who sen' dem ova deh?” was a comment made by one person. That, however, is not the appropriate question. The question should be: What drove Jamaican students to study in Eastern Europe where the winters are harsh?

And we already know the answer. The fees at The University of the West Indies (UWI), as well as in North America and the UK were simply too high. That is the simple answer.

But it's more than that. These young people were driven by ambition, by the desire to defy the odds and make something of their lives.

Years ago I saw on the evening news students at The UWI interrupting final exams because a number of them had not been financially cleared to sit these exams. I will not forget the scene. I thought the university was being foolhardy as these young people could have chosen to study in another country where fees are much more affordable.

I am of the opinion that when you attend universities abroad your world view is larger than the English-speaking Caribbean. It is larger than North America and Europe. It encompasses the entire world.

There are not many better ways of helping our 18-year-olds to mature than having them study in a country where the language is different, the culture is different, and the winters are harsh.

Our young people who opted to study in Ukraine will never be the same. They will remember this experience all their lives and their understanding of geo-politics has reached a new dimension.

Secondly, parents must be very careful how they parent from Jamaica. I gather that there are still a few Jamaican students in Ukraine. It has been reported that the instruction from their parents was to “stay on the train”. I thought that this was poor advice. That train could have been the target of Russian missiles.

By the way, at 18 they are adults. They can effect a change in Government by the way they vote. They might not totally understand the situation, but I'd bet my bottom dollar that they have a better appreciation of the situation than you.

I heard one mother say that she did not know much about Ukraine and had not researched the country. You research every country that you plan to visit or plan to work or study. Nevertheless, you could face critical situations anywhere in the world — floods, earthquakes, typhoons, racism, or some crazy guy who decides to shoot up a school, university, hospital, or church.

Lastly, where do our students go from here?

The way I see it, this academic year is lost. Under the best of circumstances it is difficult for students to transfer in the middle of a school year. Transfers take time. There is also the matter of transcripts and Ukraine is unsettled for the moment.

The UWI is not going to accept them unless funding comes from the Government or private sources. That's why they opted to go to Ukraine in the first place.

I recall that when Haiti experienced the 2010 earthquake, there was talk of The UWI accepting 100 Haitian students. I don't think anything came of this. You don't study in French in your first semester and in English in your second. It's not as simple as that.

What I would suggest is for the Government to lobby the various missions in Jamaica. Possible options are France, Germany, Cuba, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and India. As I said, this year seems lost, but something could be worked out for September/October.

It would be interesting to know if they would return to Ukraine when the conflict ends.

And what of our students in Russia?

Norman W M Thompson

norms74160@gmail.com