Think about your loved ones before you press that gas pedal

THAT awful motor vehicle crash in Trelawny last Friday evening has returned our focus to the new Road Traffic Act on which legislators have dragged their feet for many years and, most important, our people's appreciation for the value of human life.

Three people in the prime of their lives — Christopher Codner, who was 31 years old; Kemar Smith, 25; and Lexian Williams, the popular social media blogger “Lexi D Bess”, 21 — all died in that crash which, according to the police, resulted from speeding and improper overtaking.

Their deaths came hours after the Road Safety Unit had reported that, as of March 18, a total of 97 people have been killed in fatal crashes across Jamaica.

Speeding, drivers failing to keep left, and pedestrian error were the main causes of fatal crashes, especially last year when 487 people died in crashes.

In addition to the three people killed in Friday crash, five individuals were rushed to hospital. We hope they recover completely from their injuries.

The Road Safety Unit provides a stark reminder of how serious a problem this is, with data showing that last December alone 58 people died in 56 fatal crashes. Those figures represent increases of 76 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively, when compared with the same month in 2020.

We have always felt that implementation of the new Road Traffic Act will contribute to a reduction in behaviour that can lead to road fatalities. There will still, of course, be reckless motorists who get a high from speeding, and as such place the lives of other road users at risk. However, one cannot discount the fact that severe sanctions for breaches of the Act will cause many motorists to think twice before they commit themselves to recklessness.

In February this year we reported that the regulations for the new Road Traffic Act finally made their way to Parliament, after three years since the passage of the Bill. We note that among the punishable offences the Act authorises greater fines and stiffer penalties for are motorists who are found driving without motor vehicle insurance coverage ($20,000); failure to wear a protective helmet ($5,000); driving without a permit or driver's licence ($40,000); failure to stop at pedestrian crossings ($12,000); running traffic lights ($24,000); and ignoring traffic signs ($10,000).

Additionally, anyone found guilty of providing driving instructor services without the relevant authority to do so will be fined up to $80,000. Most notably, all convictions carry an alternative term of imprisonment.

But even as we welcome the legislative advancement, we must point out that enforcement will be most effective with the use of technology. As such, it is vital that the national closed-circuit television system, JamaicaEye, is fully functional to help the authorities record breaches in areas where the police are not physically present.

We again urge our fellow Jamaicans to exercise caution on the roads. Think about your loved ones before you press that gas pedal.