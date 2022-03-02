This war will hit us hard — be prepared, Government

WE'RE now starting to see and feel the global economic impact of Russia's unwarranted and deadly attack on Ukraine.

Yesterday world oil prices soared again and European and US equities sank as investors grew even more nervous about the war.

Syndicated news agencies reported that US benchmark oil contract West Texas Intermediate soared more than 10 per cent in value to reach US$106.29 per barrel, while European benchmark Brent North Sea crude was up more than nine per cent to US$107.44. Both levels were the highest in more than seven years.

The developments resulted in the International Energy Agency announcing that member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to stabilise the market.

Additionally, news out of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is that it will likely reaffirm an agreement with Russia for another increase of 400,000 barrels per day for April at today's scheduled meeting of OPEC and non-member producers, including Russia.

What that will mean for oil prices going forward is yet to be seen. However, we don't expect that small island states, like Jamaica, will see an ease in prices soon, especially if the Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on.

Stock markets in Frankfurt, Paris, London, and on Wall Street have suffered declines, while the severe sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations, including the exclusion of a number of banks from the SWIFT payments network, as well as freezing the foreign-held assets of a small number of Russian oligarchs, have sent the Russian rouble crashing to a record low, and forced Russia's central bank to more than double interest rates to 20 per cent.

Last week the World Trade Organization warned that the war will have a big impact on wheat and bread prices, given that Russia is a major exporter of wheat. That, we have no doubt, will hurt consumers across the world, particularly the poorest people who are struggling to make ends meet.

Yesterday, Jamaica's Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke noted that the impact the war is likely to have on commodity prices will possibly lead to an increase in inflation for the current fiscal year.

We assume that acknowledgement is an indication that the Government is preparing itself to deal with the significant economic risk this war presents for us here in Jamaica, as well as for our recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last week we suggested in this space that the Administration should begin to plan our response to the next pandemic. That plan, we stated, should be so comprehensive that it will ensure we come out of any other pandemic in better shape.

We have had enough experience in the current scenario to prevent us from reinventing the wheel.

A similar approach, we suggest, should be taken immediately to provide the country with a cushion from the blows that the Russia-Ukraine war will deliver to the world economy. That, as we said before, is what we expect of a properly functioning Government.

At the same time, we hope that Mr Vladimir Putin will grow a conscience — however difficult that may be for him — and end his aggression that has already caused immeasurable damage to families, Ukraine itself, his own people, and the wider world.