Time to build a community to support ADHD

Dear Editor,

October is celebrated internationally as ADHD Awareness Month. This, therefore, is an opportune time to reflect on the complexity of this disorder, which affects many children and adults.

What is ADHD?

The term is an acronym for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder. Symptoms may include:

• inattention

• hyperactivity

• lack of focus

• poor time management

• weak impulse control

• exaggerated emotions

• hyperfocus

• executive dysfunction

There are three types of ADHD — the hyperactive type, the inattentive type, as well as the combined type. Clinicians, therefore, play an important role in diagnosing and designing the appropriate treatment plan for people with ADHD.

Some ADHDers are known to procrastinate, be unresponsive or speak out of turn. Their erratic sleep patterns also have implications for punctuality.

In spite of their intellectual capabilities, achieving goals is difficult. The behaviour they, at times, display is often misconceived as being caused by a lack of willpower and are judged to be character flaws.

ADHD and the brain

Neuroscience and clinical research has shown that ADHD is not a behavioural disorder, but a neurological impairment; for example, the reduced production of dopamine in the brain affects one's motivation and ability to think through things and plan.

Another element is the dysfunctional connectivity in the brain's self-management system. The prefrontal area of the brain houses the executive functions which are responsible for many tasks, including planning, organising, being focused, recalling information and emotional reactions. These functions are everyday necessities and people with ADHD have more difficulty with them than do their non-ADHD peers.

Impact of ADHD

When ADHDers go undiagnosed and untreated, their quality of life is hampered. The impact of the overload of negative responses and criticisms can be damaging and life-altering. It leaves them with a lack of self-confidence, a feeling of failure, shame, a sense of being stigmatised, hypersensitivity, anxiety, and even depression.

ADHD, then, is not a behavioural disorder, nor is it a mental or intellectual disability. The behaviours displayed are the product of a biological impairment.

Response

Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve the quality of one's life.

Parents should seek out support centres that are offered by child health-care institutions. There are also educational centres which specialise in improving the teaching and learning process.

There is the need to also build a multifaceted team, which includes clinicians, therapists, coaches, educators, and nutritionists.

Educating oneself about ADHD and creating awareness will change one's mindset, reduce stigma, and bring empathy and understanding to those who struggle with the impact of ADHD.

Building an ADHD support community physically and/or virtually for people with ADHD and their family members will assure them that they are not alone, and emphasise that ADHDers are not broken, but talented, successful people who process information and learn differently.

Georgia Tulloch Roper

