Time to build a community to support ADHD

Time to build a community to support ADHDMonday, October 04, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
October is celebrated internationally as ADHD Awareness Month. This, therefore, is an opportune time to reflect on the complexity of this disorder, which affects many children and adults.
What is ADHD?
The term is an acronym for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder. Symptoms may include:
• inattention
• hyperactivity
• lack of focus
• poor time management
• weak impulse control
• exaggerated emotions
• hyperfocus
• executive dysfunction
There are three types of ADHD — the hyperactive type, the inattentive type, as well as the combined type. Clinicians, therefore, play an important role in diagnosing and designing the appropriate treatment plan for people with ADHD.
Some ADHDers are known to procrastinate, be unresponsive or speak out of turn. Their erratic sleep patterns also have implications for punctuality.
In spite of their intellectual capabilities, achieving goals is difficult. The behaviour they, at times, display is often misconceived as being caused by a lack of willpower and are judged to be character flaws.
ADHD and the brain
Neuroscience and clinical research has shown that ADHD is not a behavioural disorder, but a neurological impairment; for example, the reduced production of dopamine in the brain affects one's motivation and ability to think through things and plan.
Another element is the dysfunctional connectivity in the brain's self-management system. The prefrontal area of the brain houses the executive functions which are responsible for many tasks, including planning, organising, being focused, recalling information and emotional reactions. These functions are everyday necessities and people with ADHD have more difficulty with them than do their non-ADHD peers.
Impact of ADHD
When ADHDers go undiagnosed and untreated, their quality of life is hampered. The impact of the overload of negative responses and criticisms can be damaging and life-altering. It leaves them with a lack of self-confidence, a feeling of failure, shame, a sense of being stigmatised, hypersensitivity, anxiety, and even depression.
ADHD, then, is not a behavioural disorder, nor is it a mental or intellectual disability. The behaviours displayed are the product of a biological impairment.
Response
Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve the quality of one's life.
Parents should seek out support centres that are offered by child health-care institutions. There are also educational centres which specialise in improving the teaching and learning process.
There is the need to also build a multifaceted team, which includes clinicians, therapists, coaches, educators, and nutritionists.
Educating oneself about ADHD and creating awareness will change one's mindset, reduce stigma, and bring empathy and understanding to those who struggle with the impact of ADHD.
Building an ADHD support community physically and/or virtually for people with ADHD and their family members will assure them that they are not alone, and emphasise that ADHDers are not broken, but talented, successful people who process information and learn differently.
Georgia Tulloch Roper
soulfullycoaching@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login