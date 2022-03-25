Time to celebrate a President's Day

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness should, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, announce the date of a referendum to remove The Queen as Jamaica's head of State.

My understanding is that, once there's two-third majority support in the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament there is need for only a simple majority from the people to make it possible.

I'm all for a grand referendum, but in choosing a head of State we should keep it simple and less complicated. I believe we should leave the Privy Council question for another referendum.

We only need three questions to finalise the choice for head of State.

1 ) Should we remove The Queen?

2) Should we vote for our president directly?

3) Should we have a ceremonial president?

Removing The Queen automatically means a president will be the head of State. So asking a complicated question by using words like executive or non-executive president is unnecessary and a waste of time. Asking if we want to vote for a president directly is an easy and simple question. Or they could ask if we want a ceremonial president.

If the people vote to have a non-executive president, I believe that person should be allowed to appoint four independent senators; hence, the number of senators will move from 21 to 25.

I would also suggest that we call the day on which the referendum is held President's Day.

What kind of president do you want?

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com