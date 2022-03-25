Time to celebrate a President's Day

Time to celebrate a President's DayFriday, March 25, 2022
Dear Editor,
Prime Minister Andrew Holness should, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, announce the date of a referendum to remove The Queen as Jamaica's head of State.
My understanding is that, once there's two-third majority support in the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament there is need for only a simple majority from the people to make it possible.
I'm all for a grand referendum, but in choosing a head of State we should keep it simple and less complicated. I believe we should leave the Privy Council question for another referendum.
We only need three questions to finalise the choice for head of State.
1 ) Should we remove The Queen?
2) Should we vote for our president directly?
3) Should we have a ceremonial president?
Removing The Queen automatically means a president will be the head of State. So asking a complicated question by using words like executive or non-executive president is unnecessary and a waste of time. Asking if we want to vote for a president directly is an easy and simple question. Or they could ask if we want a ceremonial president.
If the people vote to have a non-executive president, I believe that person should be allowed to appoint four independent senators; hence, the number of senators will move from 21 to 25.
I would also suggest that we call the day on which the referendum is held President's Day.
What kind of president do you want?
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
