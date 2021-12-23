Time to conquer coruption

Dear Editor,

It is pathetic and disappointing to note that the Zimbabwean Government is ignoring the rampant corruption by senior officials and ministers.

The Beitbridge Border between South Africa and Zimbabwe has been dominated by massive scandals of bribery. This unprecedented level of corruption is hampering economic development and creating extreme poverty.

It is really heartbreaking that a country which was once the breadbasket of Africa is now dominated by corruption and relies on donors for food.

Corruption in Zimbabwe is now regarded as normal such that, if anyone rejects it, he or she is regarded as insane or abnormal. To obtain a birth certificate or passport, you have to bribe someone. To get a place at a boarding school you have to bribe the head teacher. To pass through a roadblock, you have to bribe the police traffic controllers. It has permeated every aspect of life in Zimbabwe.

The beleaguered Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) Government has totally lost control in eradicating the ever-increasing scourge.

I urge the neighbouring countries such as South Africa to tighten their borders and ensure that this virus in Zimbabwe will not continue to contaminate their border officials, who receive Zimbabweans illegally.

Zimbabwe's president should conquer corruption and stop briberies at border posts or risk being forced to resign.

And South Africa should pile pressure on Emmerson Mnangagwa's Administration to stop briberies and corruption at border posts, otherwise South Africa will continue to be overstretched beyond its limits by Zimbabwean migrants.

Beverley Tsitsi Mutandiro

Human rights activist

tsitsibev@gmail.com