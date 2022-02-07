Time to reward the vaccinated

Dear Editor,

Two years into the pandemic, the time has come for countries to start relaxing rules for fully vaccinated people.

Many have gone to great lengths to stay safe and fight this pandemic. If you're vaccinated and routinely wear masks and follow other protocols, the risks are reduced significantly. For these reasons we must begin to relax rules, at least for those who are fully vaccinated, so that entertainment and tourism can rebound. Eventually, those restricted may be encouraged to get the vaccine.

Recently, the UK Government announced that they will relax rules for travellers effective February 11. Fully vaccinated people arriving in England and Scotland will no longer require pretesting and on-arrival testing and quarantine. This is a bold step, which should now be considered by other countries.

The reality is, that for most vaccinated people, if they get infected, they will develop mild symptoms, which can be treated at home for a couple days with over-the-counter cold/flu medication. The risk of spreading the virus, we now know, is greatest within the first few days of infection.

The revised UK rules mandate that all travellers must complete a simplified entry form for contact tracing and to assess health risks. Those with underlying conditions know that their risks are higher, and must take greater care. Most countries will only allow vaccinated travellers to enter, and they must wear masks in airports and on planes or they will be denied access. We saw what happened to the worlds number one male tennis player Novak Djokovic in Australia when he was deported due to his unvaccinated status and lying about his COVID-19 status. Rules apply to everyone.

People who are not fully vaccinated arriving in the UK must be tested before travel and again on arrival; they will also be subject to quarantine rules. This is fair enough, considering the risks. With all the rules and protocols in place, individuals must take greater responsibility for themselves and those around them.

Experts agree that COVID-19 will be with us for a while, though some predict that by the end of 2022 this pandemic will become endemic with isolated pockets of infection. New variants are expected to emerge, but with time these tend to become weaker and less dangerous. We have vaccines and other protocols, and new treatment options are constantly being developed. We cannot lock down sectors for ever and restrict international travel, which is essential for business, trade, and tourism.

For over a year travellers have been paying a lot for COVID-19 tests, especially polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, this is costly for families and pre-tests creates added stress at the last minute, hours before a flight. Others prefer not to travel at all due to the rigid requirements.

Cuba, a country that is scientifically advanced, axed the COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers effective November 2021. It will always be about risk assesment if we are to regain a sense of normality to life.

Mexico is one of few countries that have no COVID-19 entry requirements, however, since most countries require proof of vaccination to return, along with a negative test, the risks are significantly reduced.

In the USA, COVID-19 testing is free for the uninsured, high-grade N-95 masks, and home-testing kits are now distributed free. The costs of doing this to safeguard public health is miniscule relative to the costs of hospitalisation and death, plus the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

We must constantly reevaluate risks and change rules accordingly to regain normality and get economies back on track.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com