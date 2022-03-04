Time to wean ourselves off the Privy Council

Dear Editor,

I never imagined that it would have been necessary for me, in 2022, to be writing on this matter.

This year we mark 60 years of 'Independence'. For 31 of those years I have been publicly calling for Jamaica to be fully independent by removing the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council from our governmental structure.

For a good portion of those 31 years I have been almost a lone voice. In recent times, however, I have noticed that people are finally recognising that it is infra dig for us to be subjected to the United Kingdom in this way after 60 years of so-called Independence.

I have long ago stated that there is no requirement for a referendum and that anyone who suggests that is misinformed. Even the Privy Council has acknowledged that fact.

It is high time for our Parliament to do the right thing by passing the necessary legislation.

We are not British. That fact is emphasised by the need for us to get visas to enter any part of the United Kingdom.

There is also another point which we should not allow to escape us. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand once had the Privy Council as their final court. In a demonstration of their national pride, those countries have removed the Privy Council from their structure, New Zealand being the last to do so 18 years ago.

Although those countries no longer deal with the Privy Council, they do not need visas to go to the United Kingdom. We, however, do. What conclusion should we draw from that? As judges usually say to juries: “It is a matter for you.”

I am respectfully calling on our parliamentarians who were born after 1961 to think of their legacy. There is no use speaking highly of our first National Hero Marcus Garvey and not actualising his words and philosophy.

What will future generations think when they come to reflect on these times? That we had no confidence or pride in our ourselves? That after 60 years we still felt that only the people in the United Kingdom were capable of determining our court matters? Good heavens!

Seymour Panton, OJ, CD

