Time well spent in lockdown

Dear Editor,

During last weekend's extended lockdown we enjoyed excellent performances on and off the field.

Our dynamic trio of Elaine, Shelly-Ann, and Shericka treated us to a repeat – one, two, three – of the Olympics in the 100m race in Eugene, Oregon. Elaine Thompson-Herah's time of 10.54 seconds was mind-blowing, and young Briana performed well. Natoya Goule was third in the 800m.

All these ladies must now be renegotiating their sponsorship contracts.

Jamaica performed commendably in the under-20 Championships, copping 11 medals. Tina Clayton was the top performer and they also had a record-breaking run in the 100m relay for women. Ackera Nugent won the 100m hurdles race.

At the Love NYC Homecoming concert, the world experienced a superb performance of Puccini's opera piece, Nessun Dorma, sang by Jennifer Hudson. It was reminiscent of Aretha Frankilin's rendition at the 1998 Grammy Award show, where she brought the house down.

This time was well spent in reflection and bonding with loved ones.

May we encourage each other to get vaccinated to save the nation.

Andrea Dunk

andrea.d7774@gmail.com