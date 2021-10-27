Together we can

Dear Editor,

The recent happenings in St Thomas, where two little girls were abducted then later found, should be a template for how citizens can help the police in the war against criminal elements in their communities.

The response was true, dutiful, and rapid.

Throughout the entire ordeal we have learnt that there are enough decent citizens in our society to change for good the relationship with the police. I am hoping this is a fresh start that will lead to the Jamaica Constabulary Force solving crimes, including murders, in a quick manner.

As I grew into adulthood, I would often hear my granny say that it takes a village to raise a child, and the way the citizens bonded with the police, in this instance, to find those missing girls is proof that the old adage is still alive and relevant.

“Each one can reach one” is a truism, and the fact that a group of residents could brave the darkest nights, travel through deep wooded areas, cross rivers and streams in the company of the police to locate these two innocent little angels give us much hope.

The Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has continuously said that the citizens and the police must form a respectful working relationship – one cannot succeed without the other. The camaraderie that was on display between the police and the citizens in St Thomas and the successful results have proven him to be a wise old head.

When things go wrong it is the poor minister who is blamed, so when there is some degree of success we must be fair and give him the thumbs up. This is one of those times.

When we read of the millions being spent on getting the police force up to scratch and yet criminals run sway over the population, I am left bothered and worried. But this time I was proud. Proud that the police, with the help of the ordinary people of this country stood up, raised their hands, and worked together to find those two little girls.

The work is not yet done, and I am sure it is the people themselves who will now help in finding the hole in which this alleged abductor is hiding.

I hope we can replicate this.

Tell the police who are hiding the guns and murdering our people and then maybe we can really start enjoying this Jamaica, land we love, again.

John Stern

js9115880@gmail.com