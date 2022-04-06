Too much clamouring on Portmore parish

Dear Editor,

I have watched, listened and read the varied views about Portmore becoming a parish.

Majority of the views speak to the various amenities a parish should have to be so named.

The law, at present, says the compulsory requirement is a parish court.

So, while I agree that a market and hospital are needed, those can come after.

For those insisting on these, please tell me how many of the other 14 parishes had tax office, court, market, and hospital when they were named 155 years ago by the British.

Another thing of contention is the area to be designated the Portmore capital. Then I ask: What is capital of Kingston?

There is just too much emotion from those, mainly in Opposition, who are not supporting the move because it's not their idea.

Also, those who live in other sections of St Catherine, who are jealous about growth of Portmore, can stay out of the debate.

Go full speed ahead, Prime Minister, with the parish declaration. Those who fail to get on board with this can hop on at the next station.

Peter Brown

St Catherine