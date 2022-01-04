Top 5 for 2021

Dear Editor,

The year 2021 was very busy for most Jamaicans as we weren't short on drama and spectacle. Looking back, here are my top five news stories for 2021 .

1) Vaccine debate: The number one story worldwide and in Jamaica surrounds the arguments for and against the COVID-19 vaccines. In Jamaica the so-called anti-vaxers clearly defeated the Government and the mainstream media. If Health Minister Christopher Tufton is reassigned it would be because of the low vaccine uptake among Jamaicans .

2) Good economic numbers: On the macro level Jamaica is on a rebound and has fared well economically compared to other countries. The tourism and construction sectors are back up and running, and I hope we can get rid off the nightly curfews this year.

This year, 2022, could be challenging due to the fact that the Joe Biden Administration has been destroying the American economy.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Finance Minister Nigel Clarke should be commended for the management of their ministries.

3) Homicides: Murders, for most people, are usually ranked at number one or two, but it's third on my list. Murders have been out of control this year; the number has increased dramatically. Clearly, the Security Minister Dr Horace Chang and Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson will be blamed.

4) Elaine Thompson-Herah: In an Olympic year something about a Jamaican athlete has to be in the top five. No doubt Thompson-Herah's exploits at this year's Olympics is newsworthy due to their historic nature. She is the first woman to have repeated the double-double feat and run under 10.60 seconds in over 30 years, which is just five seconds off the once-considered-impossible-to-break record of Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner.

5) His Excellency Kevin Smith: This story made my list due to its spookiness. How did this man manage to brainwash his followers? His death in a motor vehicle crash on his way to be charged in Kingston is just mind-boggling.

The year 2021 has given way to 2022, and we can only hope that this year is an improvement on the previous one.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

