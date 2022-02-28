Tough knock-on effects of a distant war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the horrible visions of war crowding out almost everything else on varied, multi-faceted media are overwhelmingly depressing.

Worse, such is the increasingly globalised nature of our world that Jamaicans are finding the far-away war touching them in very personal ways.

Already with our backs to the wall because of inflation — largely driven by the two-year-long novel coronavirus pandemic — we are now hearing that commodity and related prices are likely to become even more unstable because of the conflict and related sanctions aimed at Russia.

That country — the world's largest in geographic terms — is among the leading producers and exporters of oil, gas, and grain.

For Jamaica, fallout seems likely to come not just from rising commodity prices, but also in the bauxite/alumina industry since the Ewarton plant in St Catherine is owned by the Russian aluminium giant UC Rusal.

The Government, no doubt, will be closely watching the existing and potential knock-on economic effects of the tragedy in Europe.

Beyond the economic fallout, Jamaicans are being confronted with the spectacle of nationals, including more than two-dozen students at universities in Ukraine, struggling to get out of that distressed country.

In that regard, we applaud the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) and Prime Minister Andrew Holness — through his foundation — for raising money to help trapped students.

In such situations requiring instant action, private initiatives often may make more sense than to depend on a cash-strapped Government, hamstrung by bureaucracy.

That apart, it seems to us, Jamaicans should ask themselves why nationals wanting to study for degrees in medicine or in any other much-needed specialist discipline should have to travel thousands of miles to do so.

Award-winning young journalist Mr Romardo Lyons told us in yesterday's Sunday Observer that the prohibitive cost locally of studying subjects such as medicine is the dominant reason.

Unfortunately, not everyone takes into account all the potential challenges of travelling to distant places. We heard a painful cry from one mother, on at least one media outlet, that she allowed her child to travel to eastern Europe to study because she had no knowledge of the long-standing underlying geopolitical tensions in that part of the world.

Perhaps this could be a signal for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to play a more proactive role in educating Jamaicans about risk/rewards in diverse places.

At bottom line, though, we can't keep side-stepping how to make university education — especially in under-manned specialist subject areas — more accessible to wealth-deprived Jamaicans.

Obviously, for Government to find the money to do this and many other vital projects, hard choices must be made.

We note a comment from Reverend Stephen Smith, guidance counsellor at Calabar High.

Said he: “...Outside of those who are in the Ukraine, there are a number of [others]... who have opted to study abroad because of affordability. I have heard of the Government reviewing the education system, and I would suggest they speed it up as they are speeding up Portmore [being made a parish].”

Even if we choose to downplay or ignore the chuckle-triggering reference to Portmore, there is no doubting the intent, and indeed the validity, of Rev Smith's point.