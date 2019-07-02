Tourism Workers Pension Bill a salute to J'can tourism workers

Dear Editor,

I am extremely pleased to note the recent passing of the Tourism Workers Pension Bill in the House of Representatives, and I want to publicly congratulate the minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, and his team on their tenacity to see this come to fruition.

Over 35 years ago our chairman and founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, had this vision and the foresight to plan for an improved way of life for our most valuable assets, our team members, following their retirement. This recognition led to the establishment of the ATL Pension Scheme in 1983, and it is remarkably fulfilling to note that tens of thousands of people who have come through Sandals Resorts have had their retirement years significantly uplifted as beneficiaries of this scheme.

As the largest employer in Jamaica's hospitality sector, and the island's largest private sector employer, I am happy to finally see the introduction of this Bill, which will undoubtedly have a lasting and positive impact on the lives of a wider number of tourism workers and their families.

Breathtaking views, innovative designs, and the very best amenities are, of course, of paramount importance, but visitors love our people. At Sandals Resorts, especially, our team members make us who we are. They are the lifeblood of our business and they are the ones who ensure that we continue to be voted “world's best” year after year. Having a pension scheme for our team members, to ensure their well-being in their retirement years, has always been of great importance to our chairman and a part of the ethos of our organisation. It is one of the many ways in which we show our appreciation to our amazing team.

The implications of this Bill are far-reaching and, as a hotelier, and more so a proud Jamaican, I am happy to see that, like Sandals Resorts, and our chairman's vision, our country is moving in this direction, placing focus on the social security of tourism workers.

The tourism industry is growing rapidly, far beyond where it was when our chairman implemented our pension fund. Jamaica has continued, year over year, to enjoy increases in revenue and visitor arrivals, and there is no denying that tourism is the cornerstone of our country. This Bill is a fitting homage and salute to the hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans who work tirelessly to keep the industry thriving.

The introduction of this Bill sends a strong message to all tourism workers. It is confirmation that the Government recognises their significant role in the island's ability to earn critical revenue, and it also highlights the importance of planning for the future.

Many tourism workers spend their entire professional lives in the industry. Being able to see the rewards of years of hard work and dedication is priceless, as is being adequately prepared for retirement, and I am positive this news will be well received by all tourism workers.

Once again, I commend the minister of tourism, the ministry, and by extension the Government of Jamaica for this move and want, on behalf of our chairman, to extend my personal thanks to all tourism workers across the island. You continue to showcase the best of Jamaica and you are the reason Jamaica has been ranked the Number One Caribbean Destination by TripAdvisor. Keep doing what you do.

Adam Stewart, CD

Deputy Chairman

Sandals Resorts International