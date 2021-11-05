Transport Authority – working to improve processes

Dear Editor,

The Transport Authority appreciates the comments provided in the letter published in the Jamaica Observer on Thursday, October 28, 2021 entitled 'Unnecessary delay' from a concerned taxi driver, and thanks the editor for the opportunity to respond to the criticisms offered and expand the discussion on the issues presented.

The current process for the transfer of a public passenger vehicle (PPV) entails:

1) submission of an application for the transfer of the vehicle to the Transport Authority;

2) the return of the documents after the purchase of the licence plate at the tax office, which should be a one-time visit; and

3) the collection of the licence once all requirements are met.

The charter states five to seven working days for the processing of a licence; however, people are usually able to collect their licence within three days.

On occasion, a client may be required to resubmit documents under certain circumstances, such as the motor vehicle documents are not current, the tax office's system has not been updated in order to obtain licensing information, incorrect seating allocation, or there is an engine change that is not properly documented.

While we acknowledge that some processes may prove to be tedious at times, the authority, under the guidance of the Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, is constantly working to improve processes and protocols in order to provide easy and seamless service to our customers.

The authority eagerly awaits certain legislation, such as the enactment of the amended Transport Authority Act, which will allow for a “one-stop shop”, where the customers will be able to conduct both the Transport Authority's and Island Traffic Authority's business at the same location.

As we work to improve the efficiency of our services, we appeal to our valued customers for patience and encourage them to have all documents in place for smooth transactions.

Customers are also encouraged to utilise our customer service department, which stands ready to assist when issues arise.

Willard Hylton

Managing director

Transport Authority