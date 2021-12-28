Travel bans on African states seem xenophobic

Dear Editor,

The European Union has sought Africa as the ultimate or perfect guinea pig for the new strain of the novel coronavirus — Omicron. The countries in that bloc have now re-armed themselves with travel bans for South Africa and a few other African states. This is what I call xenophobia of the highest degree.

It is definitely not because of hesitancy in the African Union that has caused this situation on us as it is right now, but because of hoarding of the vaccines from African states. This was bound to happen because of the manner in which the European Union has treated African states and the African diasporas. The great disregard for the interest of African states have come as another frightening experience for all of us with a tinge of African blood.

The xenophobic actions of the more powerful nations have left Africans weeping and wailing in all quarters. It is alleged the Omicron strain started in Chile, and there is no definitive proof as yet that it began in South Africa. Still, Chile has not been banned.

It was seen almost at the same time in Hong Kong and Turkey, so what is the big fuss about South Africa? Why is it that these European countries always pick on Africa as the place where all the bad things have had to happen?

The banning of Africans is such an outrightly despicable move by the European Union, feels like racism and should be called what it is and nothing else.

One can feel the great discord which is a nexus between the European Union and the wider Africa. Britain has banned Nigeria, and Nigeria banned them in return. This solves nothing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) termed the new Omicron as a “variant of concern”, reported in The New York Times. It is alleged it has a lot of genetic mutations which could make it a much quicker spreader. There has been indication that it spreads faster than the Delta variant, but it shouldn't cause so much sickness. Scientists have indicated it might have the capacity to make people much sicker than the other strains due to its ability to mutate faster, but there are positive signs indicating it somewhat responds to treatment. With the unknown still under investigation, punishing African states takes us no closer to a solution.

Paris Taylor

