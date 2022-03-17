Ukrainians need our help

Ukrainians need our helpThursday, March 17, 2022
Dear Editor,
The democratic experiment that Ukraine has been struggling with over 40 plus years is sadly coming to an end shortly.
Russian tanks control the countryside and Russian aircraft contol Ukrainian airspace too. Over two million Ukrainians have left their nation looking for security, safety, and perhaps a place to start anew.
However, Canada's efforts to assist in the Ukrainian defence have fallen short.
Ukrainian airspace has already been conquered by Russia. The United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are stalled at the gates trying to influence the aggressor through financial threats, but not much more. What has been taken from the oligarchs will be returned and our capitalistic system will lead us, in time, to once again pursue a financial relationship with Russia.
What can Canada do? How can we help Ukraine?
Canada must accept a people without a nation, much like the over 40,000 Syrians it welcomed years ago. Ukrainians very much belong in Canada and will be welcomed by the hundreds of thousands of Canadian's of Ukrainian, Hungarian, Eastern European, or whatever descent.
Ukrainians are a well-educated, musically inclined, professionally active people, many of whom are entrepreneurs at heart. They are assets to any freedom-loving nation that accepts them.
Whether you live in the Caribbean, North America, or Latin America I would like to suggest the best way you and your nation can assist the Ukrainian people is to open your hearts and homelands to these overachievers of Europe. They are scientists, educators, intellectuals, engineers, tradespeople, and more.
Give them a place to settle and a place to grow; whether it be Ontario or your beloved homeland, allow them to make it their new home.
Steven Kaszab
Bradford, Ontario
skaszab@yahoo.ca
