Unemployment insurance for a time such as this

Unemployment insurance for a time such as thisTuesday, February 08, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
There is no question that employment status can have a direct impact on one's ability to access health care, food, and a decent standard of living.
If the novel coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it is that some form of unemployment insurance needs to exist. This will help provide a safety net for those who may become jobless so that they can continue to meet their needs until they are once again gainfully employed.
The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which Jamaica ratified in 1975, recognises the right of everyone to social security, which includes unemployment insurance. This means the Government has an international human rights obligation to take progressive steps towards the realisation of these rights.
I welcome the recent pronouncements by government senators Kavan Gayle and Don Wehby in support of the establishment of unemployment insurance. As we continue conversations around the issue, let us bear in mind that a significant number of Jamaicans remain employed in the informal economy.
In 2017 the Statistical Institute of Jamaica published that an estimated 471,400 people were employed in the informal economy, while 535,900 people were employed in the formal economy. Many people employed in informal economies fall into vulnerable groups and, as such, would be further disadvantaged if any proposed unemployment scheme does not take them into consideration.
Any unemployment insurance scheme that is implemented by the Government must be developed and implemented with the realities of not only the people who work in the formal sector, but also those who work in the informal sector.
Nickoy Wilson
Policy and Advocacy Manager
Equality For All Foundation
nickoy@equalityjamaica.org
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy