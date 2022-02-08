Unemployment insurance for a time such as this

Dear Editor,

There is no question that employment status can have a direct impact on one's ability to access health care, food, and a decent standard of living.

If the novel coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it is that some form of unemployment insurance needs to exist. This will help provide a safety net for those who may become jobless so that they can continue to meet their needs until they are once again gainfully employed.

The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which Jamaica ratified in 1975, recognises the right of everyone to social security, which includes unemployment insurance. This means the Government has an international human rights obligation to take progressive steps towards the realisation of these rights.

I welcome the recent pronouncements by government senators Kavan Gayle and Don Wehby in support of the establishment of unemployment insurance. As we continue conversations around the issue, let us bear in mind that a significant number of Jamaicans remain employed in the informal economy.

In 2017 the Statistical Institute of Jamaica published that an estimated 471,400 people were employed in the informal economy, while 535,900 people were employed in the formal economy. Many people employed in informal economies fall into vulnerable groups and, as such, would be further disadvantaged if any proposed unemployment scheme does not take them into consideration.

Any unemployment insurance scheme that is implemented by the Government must be developed and implemented with the realities of not only the people who work in the formal sector, but also those who work in the informal sector.

Nickoy Wilson

Policy and Advocacy Manager

Equality For All Foundation

nickoy@equalityjamaica.org