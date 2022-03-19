Unfortunately, Ukraine war drags sports into politics again

We can't say we're surprised that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has refused to suspend Fifa's ban on Russia taking part in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup finals.

Readers will recall that the ban was imposed after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops to invade Ukraine on February 24 — an unprovoked war that has been condemned by the international community and resulted in heavy sanctions imposed on Russia by many countries.

Outside of the political response, the governing bodies of athletics, ice hockey, rugby, basketball, cycling, alpine skiing, and climbing demonstrated their opposition to the invasion by isolating Russia. At the same time, the bodies that manage tennis, swimming, and judo decided not to go as far as banning Russian athletes, allowing them instead to compete without national affiliation.

Additionally, the Russian national team and Russian clubs have been banned from all football competitions.

Russia's application to CAS had its foundation in the fact the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations, who are part of a four-team World Cup play-off draw with Russia, refuse to play against Russia.

In its ruling handed down yesterday, CAS said: “The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in Fifa competitions.”

The court, we are told, is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but that decision is not expected for several weeks.

History is replete with instances of sport being influenced by politics and geopolitical events. Were we to highlight them all we would need far more space than these columns. However, among the more memorable is the boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, led by the United States in protest against the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979.

A total of 65 nations refused to participate in the games, while 80 countries, including Jamaica, did not join the boycott.

Despite widespread condemnation of the invasion, the war in Afghanistan dragged until 1989 during which time the Soviets engaged in a tit-for-tat by boycotting the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Those Olympic boycotts were manifestations of the Cold War — the period of ideological and economic conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union that started after World War II and lasted for more than four decades.

Over that period, Washington, Moscow, and allied governments on both sides used sports as a surrogate form of conflict as they tried to establish global supremacy.

It was indeed a crying shame, because sports is one of the greatest avenues for strengthening international relations and promoting exchange of cultures that improve human relations.

Those benefits are now being denied to Russia and its sportsmen and women, who, for all intents and purposes, as collateral damage in the geopolitical battle on display between Russia and Ukraine.

Our hope is that the current crisis is quickly resolved.