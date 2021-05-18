UNICEF appeal to share vaccines makes sense

The appeal from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for rich nations to donate COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need is more than reasonable and makes practical sense.

UNICEF made the appeal yesterday against the background that the COVAX programme will find itself 190 million doses short of what it had planned to distribute by June, mainly because India, which was due to manufacture and export the majority of COVID-19 vaccines under the arrangement, has redirected their use at home.

India, of course, was forced into that decision because of a devastating surge in the novel coronavirus there that, up to yesterday, had infected close to 25 million people and claimed more than 260,000 lives.

UNICEF argues that G7 and EU countries can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines while still fulfilling their vaccination commitments to their own populations.

In fact, a study by British firm Airfinity, as reported by Agence France Presse, showed that by sharing just 20 per cent of their June, July and August stocks with the COVAX facility, the G7 nations — UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan — and the EU could help close the world's yawning vaccine gap.

That disparity is indeed stark. We are told that approximately 44 per cent of the 1.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected worldwide so far have been administered in high-income countries, accounting for 16 per cent of the global population.

In contrast, a mere 0.3 per cent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, which are home to nine per cent of the world's population.

That situation will be made much worse by projected additional shortages in vaccine supplies and funding.

It is with that in mind that UNICEF has made its appeal for swift action. “Sharing immediately available excess doses is a minimum, essential and emergency stop-gap measure, and it is needed right now,” the UN agency said in a statement.

The US is reported to have 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it is willing to share, while France has reportedly pledged 500,000 doses and Sweden one million, with Switzerland, we have heard, considering a similar donation.

Those commitments are commendable and should be actioned as quickly as possible because, as has quite correctly been articulated by health officials, wherever the virus continues to circulate it could give rise to more contagious or more deadly variants that could wipe out any progress towards immunity.

This issue will most likely dominate next month's meeting of the G7 being hosted by the UK. We hope that by then the donations would have been made and that the leaders will give more attention to the issue of waiving intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines which, as we noted in this space recently, has the support of the Joe Biden Administration.

While we acknowledge the financial and geopolitical dimensions at play in this issue, the fact is that the world is in a crisis; therefore, any effort at mitigation is to the greater benefit of humanity.

We reiterate that the answer to inadequate vaccine supply is not different or equitable schemes of distribution, but increased production, which will receive a significant shot in the arm with the granting of licences to as many countries as possible where suitable manufacturing facilities exist or can be installed quickly.