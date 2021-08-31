United, we can confront the crisis

United, we can confront the crisisTuesday, August 31, 2021
Dear Editor,
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, I am writing to you because I am extremely concerned about reports of the deep crisis in our health system as the volume of patients grows day by day in the current torrent of infections.
Both traditional and social media reports portray chaotic and desperate situations in our hospitals, placing the staff under unreasonable stress, and placing patients in considerable distress.
In particular, hospitals have been faced with severe and life-threatening shortage of critically needed oxygen.
On Friday our spokesperson for health, Dr Morais Guy, called on the Government to use diplomatic channels to seek emergency assistance from our international partners to fly in supplies of oxygen for the island's hospitals. We remain very concerned that the existing arrangements are ad hoc and inadequate to meet the critical needs of patients across the country.
At your press conference, over a week ago, you told the nation that you would be reaching out to the leader of the Opposition to see how we can work together in a united effort to confront this crisis. This is something that I have been calling for, repeatedly, so I was happy to hear you say it, but since then I am yet to receive any communication from you on the matter.
I am therefore suggesting that we have an immediate summit to identify workable responses to the extremely desperate situation now facing the Jamaican people in a demonstration of a common fixity of purpose and national unity.
In light of the terrible urgency of this matter, I am making this communication public.
Mark Golding
Leader of the Opposition
