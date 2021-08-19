Universities losing the focus, becoming for-profit entities

Dear Editor,

It has come to my attention that universities are becoming more focused on economics in their operations. Their objective is geared towards better marketing, earning more profit, and creating an exquisite environment that will attract more students to consume their services.

When you register with a university you pay for high-quality education, so you expect them to fulfil their end of the bargain. It's unfortunate for university students these days because the system is just a façade, and only the richest and the fittest will survive.

Where are the compassionate lecturers who understand that not all students grasp concepts at the same pace and that it is not acceptable for them to speak to students in a mocking tone or speak down to students when they are not performing as they should?

Students do not only underperform because they aren't studying. They sometimes do not perform well because of stress due to the overwhelming number of tasks and assignments, alongside inconsiderable deadlines.

Our Jamaican education system does not need this type of negative energy from lecturers. Students work hard and relentlessly day and night to make it to school, perform well, and accomplish their goals.

A hard-working and articulate student doesn't deserve to be greeted in class by an uncompassionate lecturer who makes it their responsibility to taunt a student into failing.

The goal of a university and its staff should be, as it was in the past, to guide or support, but that has now been switched to one of draining students' pockets dry at the least possible chance.

YouTube teachers are outdoing lecturers; they are becoming university students' favourite guides and tutors. Many students find YouTube more favourable for learning and social media platforms are free, engaging, and creative.

Most university students' success cannot be fully credited to the university or lecturers, but to diligent studying and the Internet, which they had to rely on when lecturers were nowhere to be found.

The course outlines and bulletin is really what a student pays for, as many lecturers don't turn up to classes, rush through the course outlines, and read monotonously from the PowerPoints. This is why so many students 'zone out' of classes, fall asleep, stop showing up, and make use of technology to enhance their grades.

Students are tired of being treated as if they have no voice, or as if they are begging to be in classes.

Schools are being monetised and failure is being encouraged. What does that mean? When you fail, the university makes more money in resits and repeats.

Is the constant increase in tuition during a pandemic when students aren't attending school justified?

University should be about learning and motivating students. Jamaica needs professionals, skilled, honourable and successful graduates to boost our economy. The country needs well-trained scholars to represent our country and generate new ideas. Where should these individuals come from?

Let's make our universities a place of quality learning, rather than a place to focus on the quantity of earnings.

Jullian Blair

julli.blair@gmail.com