Unnecessary delay

Dear Editor,

A taxi driver doing a vehicle transfer in Jamaica has to visit the tax office three times and the Transport Authority four times, then wait 10 working days after all of these visits to receive an amended road licence to operate a new vehicle.

If this is not bureaucratic bungling at the highest level, please, tell me what is! This system is archaic and needs to be replaced.

Why should a driver who presently has a public passenger vehicle (PPV) road licence go through this long, drawn-out process to operate a new vehicle?

How must he or she earn an income during this drawn-out process?

The vehicle transfer process for taxi drivers needs to be made easier for drivers who have a current road licence and are simply upgrading their vehicle.

The Minister of Transport Robert Montague needs to step in and discard the present system and make the process a one-stop transaction.

The taxi association also needs to get active and help its members overcome this monster.

Taxi Driver

canute.parkes@gmail.com