Vaccination is the key to normality

Dear Editor,

The only way to conquer the novel coronavirus is to get fully vaccinated and wear an approved mask (N95).

This pandemic, it seems, will be with us for some time to come. Therefore, we have to learn to coexist with it. If the vast majority of the population follows these guidelines we will see a big improvement and the country could be back to some kind of normality in the not too distant future.

In my view, the Government should open up the sporting facilities to full capacity spectator crowds. People are going to come down with the virus whether we open or close these facilities to the public.

The National Stadium, for example, should be opened to patrons wishing to attend events, but they must have proof that they are fully vaccinated and be mandated to wear masks.

The World Cup qualifying games are on schedule, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) needs the revenue, the Reggae Boyz need the fan support, and the fans need to see their home team in action. Then there will be the boys and girls champs followed by the CARIFTA Games, all international events.

Here in New York, Madison Square Garden and the Barclay Center, among others, are open for business at full capacity.

Besides, allowing spectators to attend these types of events could be an incentive for more people to get vaccinated.

The Government, the Opposition, and the health professionals must join in educating and persuading the population to get vaccinated.

Omicron, the latest variant, is highly contagious and transmissible, though not as deadly as the Delta variant.

The Ministry of Health should take the vaccine to the people by setting up vaccination sites in the various towns throughout rural Jamaica and plazas in the Corporate Area. Only then can we really start to protect the population from this deadly disease.

The beauty about getting vaccinated is that, even if you should become infected with the novel coronavirus, you are unlikely to die or be hospitalised.

The vaccines have also proven to be effective against this latest variant.

Noel Mitchell

nlmworld@yahoo.com

Westchester, New York