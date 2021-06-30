Dear Editor,

It is that time of the year again when Jamaicans set their troubles aside, focus on the nearest screen or electronic device and hold their breaths to burst into celebration.

The occasion is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games, which are slated for July 23, 2021 - August 8, 2021.

Despite Jamaica's female sprinters looking very bright and promising, we pause to salute a woman who, for years, made Jamaica winningly proud. The sprinter is none other than the iconic Veronica Campbell Brown, also known as VCB.

Campbell Brown announced her retirement one day before this year's national trials, which are used to select the team that will represent Jamaica at the Olympics.

She did Jamaica very proud, copping eight Olympic and 11 World Championship medals. She amassed a total of 48 medals representing Jamaica since bursting on the scene as a junior athlete in 1996. She created history in 2004 becoming the first female from the Caribbean to win gold in the 200m.

Campbell Brown also has the title of being the second woman in history to win two consecutive Olympic 200m events. She holds personal bests of 10.76 seconds for the 100m and 21.74 seconds for the 200m, placing her among the fastest in the world.

The little giant, who hails from Clark's Town, Trelawny, took the baton from the stalwart Merlene Ottey, her predecessor as sprint queen, and shone brighly in the 60m, 100m and 200m, making her mark representing this little island in the sun.

VCB was strong, resilient, tough, and at the same time calm, well-spoken and God-fearing. We will certainly miss VCB's 'capital K' coming around the last corner with baton in hand breezing to the finish line.

Veronica Campbell Brown has made a mark on track and field that will live forever.

VCB, Jamaica loves you!

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com