Wayne Dacosta was a nationalist who made his mark

Wayne Dacosta was a nationalist who made his markThursday, March 25, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
It is with deep sadness that I express condolence to the family of Wayne Dacosta on his untimely passing.
Wayne was a giant in the horse-racing industry, not only locally but regionally. He knew the industry well and was an |eternal advocate for the sport among decision-makers.
His prowess as a trainer is renowned and he certainly has secured his place not only in the annals of the horse-racing industry but truly as a nationalist who made his mark. He was not only a participant within the industry, but also a leader within the sport.
During my tenure as chairman, I benefited from his counsel, advice, and constant readiness to lend his unconditional support to see to the strengthening and preservation of the industry.
Wayne has certainly gone too soon.
Again, deepest condolence to his wife Elizabeth, son Jason, daughter Stephanie, and his wider family.
He will be missed.
Christopher R Brown
Former chairman
Caymanas Track Limited
c/o jamconsultmedia@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy