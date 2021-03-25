Wayne Dacosta was a nationalist who made his mark

Dear Editor,

It is with deep sadness that I express condolence to the family of Wayne Dacosta on his untimely passing.

Wayne was a giant in the horse-racing industry, not only locally but regionally. He knew the industry well and was an |eternal advocate for the sport among decision-makers.

His prowess as a trainer is renowned and he certainly has secured his place not only in the annals of the horse-racing industry but truly as a nationalist who made his mark. He was not only a participant within the industry, but also a leader within the sport.

During my tenure as chairman, I benefited from his counsel, advice, and constant readiness to lend his unconditional support to see to the strengthening and preservation of the industry.

Wayne has certainly gone too soon.

Again, deepest condolence to his wife Elizabeth, son Jason, daughter Stephanie, and his wider family.

He will be missed.

Christopher R Brown

Former chairman

Caymanas Track Limited

c/o jamconsultmedia@gmail.com