We all must help Haiti

Jamaicans, scared out of their wits by an earthquake early Saturday morning, had the thought “Oh no, not again!” on hearing that the epicentre of that event was some distance to the east.

That's because it meant, for sure, that our neighbours Haiti had encountered another terrible disaster.

By late yesterday, well near 2,000 people had died from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake, the epicentre of which was reportedly located 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 km.

There were more than 5,000 injured people confirmed up to late yesterday. Rescue workers were said to be digging desperately to find survivors buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Reports and images suggest the damage is extensive and widespread.

Haiti is often listed as the most impoverished country in the western hemisphere, with notoriously weak infrastructure.

The immediate future seems set to get worse since Haiti is in the crosshairs of Tropical Depression Grace — a disorganised system which is expected to bring heavy rains and winds today.

Back in 2010 another earthquake closer to Haiti's populous capital Port-au-Prince killed in excess of 200,000 people and caused widespread devastation. The country is still a long way from recovering from that 2010 disaster.

Haiti's recent woes are not confined to natural disasters. Only last month the country's president, Mr Jovenel Moise, who had been ruling by decree amid ongoing controversy and opposition, was assassinated in circumstances that remain murky. The president's death triggered not just grief but a constitutional crisis of huge proportions.

As expected, the UN and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have pledged to support rescue and relief efforts, as have the US and other neighbouring countries, including the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Limited though it is in terms of capacity, the 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom), of which Haiti is a member, has declared it stands ready to assist. We expect Jamaica to be at the forefront of any Caricom assistance initiative.

Also, as has happened previously, we expect corporate Jamaica and others with appropriate capacity to do their part as the need arises.

Crucially, any project to help beleaguered Haiti must be properly planned, coordinated, and executed. Too often in the past — including the aftermath if the 2010 earthquake disaster — attempts at providing worthwhile assistance to that country have gone awry.

In truth, the world owes Haiti a great debt. Ancestors of the Haitian people set an inspirational example for oppressed peoples everywhere by overthrowing the slave-owning French colonisers more than two centuries ago.

The French took their revenge by extorting 'compensation' worth billions of US dollars (by modern calculations) from the Haitian people in the ensuing decades, effectively bankrupting the northern Caribbean country. Exploitation by others, most of all the US, has only made the situation in Haiti worse.

Ex-slave societies in the western hemisphere justifiably call for reparation. But, also, the injustices meted out to Haiti over the last 200 years must, under no circumstances, be pushed under the carpet.

For right now, the immediate concern is to collectively do whatever is necessary to help Haiti in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake. All its neighbours, rich and poor, must get it done.