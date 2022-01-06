We are to be blamed

Dear Editor,

In 2021, 1,463 people were murdered in our beloved country, Jamaica.

The problem of homicide is one that People's National Party and Jamaica Labour Party administrations have wrestled with for years. It is a challenge that has marred the reputation and image of Jamaica in international circles.

The Andrew Holness-led Administration has tried to fight crime and stem the murder rate in the country by deploying soldiers in some volatile and murder-prone communities. Suffice it to say, it is not fair to blame political leaders alone for the high murder rate in this country.

The Jamaican populace is culpable, in that we have created a culture of violence through gun-violence lyrics, intolerance, reprisals, and a tendency to fight it out rather than talk it out in the face of interpersonal conflicts. In some cases, parents tell their boys, who are at an impressionable stage of life, to “kill them before they try to kill you”. There is also the issue of hard drugs, which impairs the user's judgement, resulting in conflict escalation and, sometimes, murder.

From the foregoing it is an indisputable fact that politicians and the police alone cannot solve the murder problem in Jamaica. We need to take a number of measures such as new social engineering that repudiates and denounces violence; compulsory immersion of citizens in dispute resolution, starting from early childhood; implementing a serious Christian evangelisation movement in our communities and schools; providing employment opportunities for the youth; and total prohibition of gun lyrics.

The Government must identify and deal with criminogenic factors in the society.

Some people are calling for Jamaica to cease being a liberal democracy and become a benevolent dictatorship as a way of eliminating violent crime. This, to me, may not deter some people from committing murder. Tackling crime and attempting to stem the murder rate require a multisectoral approach.

Ugochukwu Wilson Durueke

udurueke@yahoo.com