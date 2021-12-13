We can beat crime by mobilising communities and socialising our children

Prime Minister Andrew Holness famously pledged, while on the campaign trail as Opposition leader several years ago, to make Jamaica so crime-free that people would be able to sleep with their windows and doors open.

It just so happens that remote Treasure Beach — once primarily a fishing community, now quintessential community tourism region — is one of those few remaining Jamaican places where people still boast of sleeping with windows and doors open.

Hence the shock and consternation last week at news that a young female teacher had been shot dead in front of young children and adults in broad daylight at a basic school in Treasure Beach. Early reports suggest a contract killing triggered, perhaps, by an abusive, broken romantic relationship.

We can't help but empathise with a Treasure Beach resident who told our reporter that, in future, strangers will be strictly monitored. Said the resident: “No stranger can come around in peace. If you are strange, we a call the police. Somebody haffi know you. You can't just come and wander around here anymore.”

From this newspaper's perspective, the best thing about that statement is the reference to calling the police. For what Jamaica does not need is for residents to become judge and jury… most certainly not executioner.

The resident's comment points to the urgent need for everyone to help themselves through neighbourhood watch programmes, et al, to legally guard against criminals while working in partnership with the police.

We dream of a day in Jamaica when lawbreakers will know that, in any given community, they are being watched, and that there is a high percentage chance of them being caught and imprisoned.

It's easier done in communities like Treasure Beach, where crime is abnormal and people will instinctively rally to prevent it.

But what of March Pen Road in St Catherine? Where gunmen last week shot up a house, injuring a goat herder and two other people, presumably because he had worked with the police in recovering animals stolen from him days earlier?

The difference here is that, in many parts of Jamaica, including March Pen Road, crime has become endemic. Criminals often feel they can do as they wish. Law-abiding citizens cower in fear.

In such an environment, mobilising citizens to stand with the police against criminals is hard. Yet it must be done. States of emergency and other such measures by themselves won't solve the difficulty.

We say again there must be proactive, unified, and determined efforts by the political directorate at Government, Opposition, and community levels, alongside State organs not least the security forces, as well as so-called civil society, pastors, teachers, farmers, and business leaders toward communities coming together to stand with the law.

Crucially also, there must be a drive to care, cherish, love, and properly socialise our children — especially those devoid of structured parenting in socio-economically depressed communities — so that they no longer become easy recruits to crime.

For therein lies a central root of the problem: In Jamaica we do not take proper care of all our children. Until that changes we should expect downright evil, such as happened at March Pen Road and Treasure Beach last week, to continue for the long term.