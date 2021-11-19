Dear Editor,

I have been saying over and over again that the most important ministry in any Government is the Ministry of Local Government. It's the ministry of the people, and the ministry that major cities of the world depend on to soften the economic and social pressures on the ground. This is why all major cities run their own lottery or lotto, as it is called in Jamaica.

Imagine if the municipalities in Jamaica were to have access to significant resources that could be earned from running a lotto to assist in the vaccination of its people and giving financial help to the health-care workers.

Local government must not be seen as a bottom arm of a government, but must be the first within reach of the people.

If one were to carry out research on the number of resolutions put forward by the different municipalities to respective governments over the last 30 years for the benefit of the people, one would be hard-pressed to find at least one that the Parliament mentioned, debated, or responded to.

Until central government begins to work with the municipalities, rather than simly giving orders, we will not see an improvement in crime and education.

Given that crime has now reached an unimaginable rate, the Government should allow the local authorities to be the answer to breaking down the dragon.

I recommend we put young people, who are dropouts and being enlisted by gangs, in business to repair tablets/electronic devices and build gabion baskets for rivers, drains, and gullies to be sold not only Jamaica, but the Caribbean.

It is for this Government to correct the ills of the past.

We can do it.

Lee Clarke

Councillor Whitehall Division

Former Mayor Kingston