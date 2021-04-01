We can't continue in the same way!

Dear Editor,

Former secretary general of the United Nations Kofi Annan aptly stated, ''Violence against women is perhaps the most shameful human rights violation. And, it is perhaps the most pervasive; it knows no boundaries of geography, culture, or wealth. As long as it continues we cannot claim to be making real progress towards equality, development, and peace.” Ending this culture must be a global health priority.

According to the World Population Review, Jamaica falls in the top 25 countries as reporting among the highest rates of rape and sexual offences for the year 2021 so far.

The recent cases of heinous acts of violence against women in Jamaica is indeed another blinding indicator that effective measures must be instituted to significantly lessen the instances of these highly brazen, egocentric, cowardly and life-altering acts. This fight must be a collaborative effort of governmental and community level entities that ought to employ an aggressive approach in stemming the tide of these exceedingly dysfunctional behaviours.

For far too long as a nation, we have stood by idly and allowed these offenders to be handed just a tap on the wrist for executing these gravely psychopathic actions against women. I believe the time is, in fact, ripe for the powers that be to revise and institute highly effectual initiatives and policies, yet practical ones that will seek to adequately protect the most vulnerable and the masses at large.

Additionally, the current statutes surrounding the doctrines of sexual offences in Jamaica, especially of this horrid nature, should be promptly revisited to include more radical and profound penalties such as surgical castration or capital punishment. I am positive this will leave an indelible impact on the current state of affairs and signal fiercely to those that harbour ill intent that the penalty for such crimes will simply not result in a lengthy prison sentence. The publication of convicted sexual offenders must also be highlighted in the various news/social media streams frequently, so the public can be apprised of such individuals, so as to better protect themselves.

In some instances, these persons are in fact, repeat offenders. When one examines the trajectory over the decades of this remarkably debilitating national issue its is clearly evident that the Ministry of Justice must lead the fight with fearless conviction devoid of evading critical issues required to halt the spread of this raging plague.

Critically, it is imperative that, as a nation, we understand that it is not solely the responsibility of Government to stem the tide of this disturbing phenomenon. It must be a united fight.

As women, you, too, need to be responsible. Always discern sensibly your surroundings and the actions of people you associate with. Tap into your intuition, it is your personal guide. If something feels off, it usually is. Protect yourselves at all cost and always arm yourselves with basic elements of protection. I implore women and girls to be sharp in your outlook on life; remove the rose-coloured lenses.

Nothing is ever truly free if you did not work for it honestly. It's more rewarding to take the harder road; although seemingly unappealing. Desist from leading men on and be clear in your intentions. You might be of the firm belief that you are capable of outsmarting someone, just to be unpleasantly surprised that it leads to your own demise. Increasingly, as well, some of these persons are afflicted with underlying mental illnesses that surfaces in situations where there is perhaps a feeling of overwhelming insecurity or resentment. This, in turn, could unveil a totally unexpected side you've never witnessed before. These abominable acts do not discriminate.

As the famous Spanish quote states, “Faces we see, hearts we don't know.'' I eagerly reiterate, always discern sensibly.

Tara Henry

