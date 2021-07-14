We love Usain, but change the location of his statue

Dear Editor,

As someone born in Falmouth, who now resides in the Diaspora, I was informed that the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), in conjunction with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), has decided to place the statue of track legend and son of the parish, Usain Bolt, above the historic Water Square, thereby changing the look of the famous square and disregarding its history.

It was originally built, as many may not know, to store water from the Martha Brae river to supply the numerous ships that were using the harbour and the townsfolk. This later enabled the town to have running water in homes, even before the famed Manhattan in New York.

I am cognisant of the history of Usain Bolt and the desire to honour him — I, and others, do support this — but not at the expense of our historical square. Some are trying to make our objection to the location of the statue personal, however, that type of thinking is quite ridiculous as we are all proud of his accomplishments and the showcasing of Jamaica's athletic prowess during his reign.

You cannot, TMC and UDC, disregard the sentiment of the townsfolk — current residents and those in the Diaspora. May I remind you all that the town was declared a heritage site by UNESCO, and all these changes are supposed to be approved by Jamaica National Heritage Trust. Was approval granted for the placement of the statue and redesigning of the square by the relevant authorities? Or, as per usual, was the sentiment “we want it here so be damned everyone else”?

The square, as I know it, can accommodate the statue, and there is a spot which has been suggested by several folks from the town, but the TMC and UDC, I am told, have chosen to do otherwise.

I am pleading from the Diaspora on behalf of the residents, and former ones, who are befuddled by the authoritarian actions of both entities. The most disappointing aspect of this is that these decision-makers have acted with much disdain and arrogance towards all of us who grew up in this place and have never shied away from advocating for Falmouth and it's beauty, even when many thought it was not a good place. We always knew that we were a “diamond in the rough”, and now that the diamond is sparkling, you people want to come and take control.

TMC and UDC, please listen to the townsfolk and place the statue at the spot suggested by the community.

Patrick A Beckford

pbeckf01@yahoo.com